TURLOCK (CBS13) – An industrial plant in Turlock was the site of an ammonia leak over the weekend, authorities say.
Turlock Fire officials say, just before 3 p.m. Saturday, they got a report about a hazardous materials leak at a plant along the 700 block of W. F Street. Responding crews soon found that there was an ammonia leak in a compressor room.
All employees had evacuated from the building safely; no injuries were reported.
A hazardous material team soon responded to the scene and was able to get into the room where the leak was happening. They then turned off five valves that were feeding the compressor, stopping the leak.
Exactly what caused the leak is still under investigation.