SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – A suspect is under arrest in connection to a number of apparent human-caused wildfires in Calaveras County.
Cal Fire says, over the past few months, they've been investigating several wildfires in the West Point area that were suspected to have been the result of arson.
Investigators have since identified West Point resident Sandy Sims as a suspect in the cases.
Sims was arrested on Monday and is facing multiple charges of arson to wildland and arson during a state of emergency.
Authorities say Sims is being held at Calaveras County Jail without bail.