WINTERS (CBS13) – The body pulled from Putah Creek this week has been identified as that of missing 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros.
Fierros went missing back on July 3 after the truck he was in crashed into the water near Putah Creek Road and Canal Lane. Search crews scoured the area, but it wasn't until July 10 that a body was found in the water.
The Solano County Sheriff's Office says they have since identified the body as that of Fierros.
Friends and family of Fierros say he had just graduated from Winters High School and was ready to head to Sacramento State.
The other person who was in the vehicle survived the crash. Exactly what led up to the truck crashing into the water is still under investigation.