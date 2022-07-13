SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tickets for what is arguably one of the most important matches in Sacramento Republic FC’s history are set to go on sale Wednesday.
Republic FC will host Sporting Kansas City in the July 27 semi-final match of the US Open Cup.
Notably, the Sacramento club is the only of the four left in the tournament that is not a Major League Soccer team.
The club has been on a tear in the US Open Cup, winning 2-1 at the LA Galaxy in the quarterfinals back on June 21 and 2-0 against the San Jose Earthquakes back on May 25 in the round of 16.
On Wednesday at 1 p.m., Republic FC will open sales to the general public. Ticket sales to season ticket holders were opened a few weeks back – and 7,000 tickets were sold in just four hours, over half of Heart Health Park’s gameday capacity.