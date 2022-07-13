SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new study has named Sacramento one of the most dangerous cities in the country for pedestrians.
According to the report from Smart Growth America, the Sacramento area – including Roseville and Folsom – ranked 27th out of 101 US metro areas in terms of pedestrian danger.
Nine other California cities made the list, including Stockton, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Researchers say Sacramento recorded 296 pedestrian deaths between 2016 and 2020.
California recorded more than 4,700 during that same time period.