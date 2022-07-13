STOCKTON (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man died in a Stockton shooting Tuesday night.
Stockton police responded just after 10 p.m. to the 1900 block of Nisperos Street to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a teenager with gunshot wounds.
Medics rushed the teen to the hospital, but police say he was soon pronounced dead.
The name of the teen has not been released.
Homicide detectives have now taken over the case. No suspect information has been released at this point.