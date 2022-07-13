ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A man who sold illicit drugs containing fentanyl that went on to kill a Rocklin teen is now facing a 17-year prison sentence.
Zach Didier was a 17-year-old who died from fentanyl poisoning in December 2020.
His family says Zach bought was he thought were Percocet pills through an online app. He ended up with a counterfeit pill that was made with a lethal amount of fentanyl.
The suspected drug dealer, Virgil Xavier Bordner, was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes.
“Since that tragic day that we lost our beloved son, I have felt nothing but compassion and support from the investigators and prosecutors on Zach’s case” said Zach’s mother Laura Didier in a statement.
On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says Bordner pleaded guilty to three charges: involuntary manslaughter and two counts of selling a controlled substance to a minor. A special allegation of inflicting great bodily injury was included in the charges.
"I am grateful that justice is being served for my son, and while the court process is coming to a close, my advocacy work on fentanyl and counterfeit pills will continue and grow," Laura Didier said.
Bordner, who is now 22, is facing a sentence of 17 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1, the DA’s office says