NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A border collie helped save the life of its owner after he was badly injured in a fall.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says that a 53-year-old man fell 70 feet in a forest on July 13, breaking his hip and ribs.READ MORE: Butte County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing Man After Teen Body Found Near River
When the man fell, a camouflage tarp fell on top of him, making it more difficult to find him.READ MORE: ‘It Spit Me Out’: Man Saved By Off-Duty Sacramento Police Officer After Great White Attack Shares Story
A search and rescue team was searching for the man when his dog sprinted 200 yards to flag them down and lead them to its owner.MORE NEWS: Shredder The Tortoise Back Home After Escaping From Family In Roseville
The man was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to be ok.