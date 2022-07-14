Butte County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing Man After Teen Body Found Near RiverThe Butte County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while camping. According to the Sheriff's Office, they were contacted by a man who said he was camping with his son and friend, 57-year-old Christopher Stephenson, near Bean Creek Road.

11 minutes ago

Monkeypox Cases Rapidly Mount As A Clinic Pushes High-Risk Groups To Get VaccinatedCalifornia has now passed New York as the state with the most case of monkeypox in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention. In Sacramento County, there are now 14 suspected cases based on data.

14 minutes ago

Border Collie Helps Nevada County Sheriff's Office Find Injured OwnerA border collie helped the Nevada County Sheriff's office find its owner who was badly injured in a fall.

37 minutes ago

Miwok Elementary in Elk Grove Opens For The First TimeA growing number of homes being built has led to the Elk Grove Unified School District feeling the need to build more schools. Today, CBS13's Rachel Wulf was at Miwok Elementary to speak to students and parents about the school opening.

38 minutes ago

Red-Hot Sacramento Housing Market Shows Signs Of SlowingIt's been over a year since a home in Sacramento sold for less than its asking price. Experts say the interest rate, which is above 5%, is the cause of the slowing.

3 hours ago