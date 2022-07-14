CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to three reports of explosives in one week.
The sheriff’s office says deputies discovered a homemade improvised explosive device in one of the calls near the intersection of Mountain Ranch and Michael roads.
In the second call, deputies responded to the landfill on Hunt Road in Milton.
The third discovery included about 200 blasting caps, the sheriff’s office says.
All of the explosives were found between June 22-30.
The bomb squad responded each time to clear the area.