SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — New rules are being introduced at a popular hiking spot in the Sierra Nevada that aims to prevent bears from stealing human food.
Effective next Monday, hikers and campers must put their food and trash in a bear canister when visiting Desolation Wilderness part of the Eldorado National Forest west of South Lake Tahoe.
Rangers say bears are getting more aggressive in their search for food.
Traditional methods of discouraging bears – like hanging food from a tree, banging pots and pans, and whistling – is working.
Visitors still need to obtain a wilderness permit for day visits and overnight camping in the Desolation Wilderness, officials say.