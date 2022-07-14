CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:CAL FIRE, firefighters, Sacramento Metro Fire, Vegetation Fire

RANCHO MURIETA (CBS13) — Forward progress for the Grant Fire in Rancho Murieta was stopped and is 35% contained after burning 50 acres.

According to Cal Fire, at around 6:10 p.m., full ground and air resources responded to a vegetation fire in the area of Boys Ranch Road and Scott Road.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sacramento Metro Fire was on the scene and captured video of the growing fire.