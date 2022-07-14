SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — 22-year-old Spencer Webb, a Christian Brothers alumni, died July 13, and Sacramento football community members are reflecting on the impact Webb had on their lives.
"He just had a big impact on everyone," says Folsom football coach Scott Robinson. "It was really cool to experience the last eight years."
Webb passed away Wednesday in a recreation accident outside Eugene, Oregon. According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, he is believed to have struck his head roughly 100 yards down a steep trail.
He was preparing for his junior season with the Oregon Ducks, where he was set to be featured heavily in the offense. But people in Sacramento that knew him want him to be remembered as more than just a football player.
"I think what I would love for people to know and remember is all that additional depth," Ahsan Awan, a friend of Webb's, said.
He continued, “He always made a point to acknowledge people and to let them know the difference they were making in his life and that they could be great themselves,” says Awan.
His gregariousness gave way to stories that one day may sound too good to be true. TMP 7-on-7 founder Terrance Leonard reflected on a game where Webb caught a pass to put their team up two or three scores with four minutes left to play. And then, he dropped the proverbial mic.
"He caught it … 'Good game, go home, we the champs, I have to go to SAT — pre SAT tests — I'm getting tutored right now. I'm done see you guys later, we the champs, love you Coach T I'm out,' "Leonard says with a laugh. "The game wasn't over!"
His natural charisma was on display for those who saw him early on. For example, Spencer stepping over a defender following a touchdown catch in a 2019 Oregon vs. Auburn game was held by fans as one of the plays of the year for that season.
But he didn’t get there alone.
Important people in his life, like his legal guardian Cody, helped Webb put the pieces together to chase the greatness he had in front of him.
Despite his tough upbringing, he never gave in to despair or bitterness.
Instead, he channeled that energy into a love that was infectious to everyone around him.
“Spencer believed in being big and giving his all and loving people,” says Leonard. “He was a very loving young man. And that’s what I want people to get out of this is that Spence tried it all.”
While in mourning, Spencer’s circle of coaches in the Sacramento region are choosing to fill the void with joy and remember what he brought into each of their lives.
“I love him and what I’ll do is share my love that I have for Spencer the same way he shared his love that he had for people,” says Leonard.