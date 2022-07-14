ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A police officer in Roseville found himself in probably the slowest-speed chase he’ll ever deal with.
Roseville police say they got a report about a large tortoise on the loose down Hayden Parkway, near Fire Station 9. Officer Deimling responded to the scene and encountered Shredder the tortoise on a stroll.
Shredder was taken into custody and officers noticed that he had an ID tag glued to his shell.
Police were quickly able to return Shredder back home thanks to the tag.
Shredder’s family told police that this wasn’t his first time escaping from them.