SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — 22-year-old Spencer Webb, a Christian Brothers alumni, died July 13, and Sacramento football community members are reflecting on the impact Webb had on their lives.

“He just had a big impact on everyone,” says Folsom football coach Scott Robinson. “It was really cool to experience the last eight years.”

Webb passed away Wednesday in a recreation accident outside Eugene, Oregon. According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, he is believed Fi to have struck his head roughly 100 yards down a steep trail.

He was preparing for his junior season with the Oregon Ducks, where he was set to be featured heavily in the offense. But people in Sacramento that knew him want him to be remembered as more than just a football player.

“I think what I would love for people to know and remember is all that additional depth,” Ahsan Awan, a friend to Webb’s, says. “There was that much more to him.”

He continued, “He always made a point to acknowledge people and to let them know the difference they were making in his life and that they could be great themselves,” says Awan.

His gregariousness gave way to stories that one day may sound too good to be true. TMP 7-on-7 founder Terrance Leonard reflected on a game where Webb caught a pass to put their team up two or three scores with four minutes left to play. And then, he dropped the proverbial mic.

“He caught it … ‘Good game, go home, we the champs, I have to go to SAT — pre SAT tests — I’m getting tutored right now. I’m done see you guys later, we the champs, love you Coach T I’m out,’ “Leonard says with a laugh. “The game wasn’t over!”

His natural charisma was on display for those who saw him early on. For example, Spencer stepping over a defender following a touchdown catch in a 2019 Oregon vs. Auburn game was held by fans as one of the plays of the year for that season.