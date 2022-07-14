CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A standout Sacramento athlete is dead reportedly after an accident at a popular recreation area in Oregon.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 02: Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) during a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans on November 02, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Spencer Webb, who played at Christian Brothers High School and went on to play tight end for the Oregon Ducks, was near Eugene Wednesday afternoon when he reportedly dove into shallow water near Triangle Lake.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Webb is believed to have struck his head roughly 100 yards down a steep trail.

Word of Webb’s death has led to a flood of tributes online.

“So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!” said Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning in a tweet.

Current San Francisco 49er and fellow Sacramento-area native Arik Armstead also tweeted his condolences.

“Rest easy lil bro @spencer_webb_18 . Great young man with a promising future gone too soon,” Armstead wrote.

The 22-year-old Webb was going into his fifth-year junior season at Oregon with expectations of being drafted into the NFL.

 