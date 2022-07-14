SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A standout Sacramento athlete is dead reportedly after an accident at a popular recreation area in Oregon.
Spencer Webb, who played at Christian Brothers High School and went on to play tight end for the Oregon Ducks, was near Eugene Wednesday afternoon when he reportedly dove into shallow water near Triangle Lake.
According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Webb is believed to have struck his head roughly 100 yards down a steep trail.
Word of Webb’s death has led to a flood of tributes online.
“So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!” said Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning in a tweet.
Current San Francisco 49er and fellow Sacramento-area native Arik Armstead also tweeted his condolences.
“Rest easy lil bro @spencer_webb_18 . Great young man with a promising future gone too soon,” Armstead wrote.
The 22-year-old Webb was going into his fifth-year junior season at Oregon with expectations of being drafted into the NFL.