STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton city leaders have approved sweeping new regulations that require residents to cut down on their water usage or face fines.
The new ordinance means people must cut back by 20 percent. It includes no watering your lawn between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and homeowners being assigned certain days to run sprinklers based on their address.
Also, swimming pools now can’t be drained or refilled until October.
Violators face fines of $100 a day – and people can report them on the city’s website.