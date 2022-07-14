PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A large home in Placerville is going viral for the massive and unusual amount of storage space it possesses.
A 3D house tour on Zillow shows that the three-bedroom, five-bathroom 4,400+ square-foot house has cabinets that occupy most of the walls.
That isn't the oddest feature of the home.
There is a 2,000-square-foot library that the sellers called “The Room” that includes floor-to-ceiling shelves that span the entire length of every wall.
There is also a ballet studio and an interesting metal door.
The house is currently listed for $1,050,000.