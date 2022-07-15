SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A car chase that involved the Sacramento Police Department ended with the juvenile driver dying in a crash.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began with Sacramento police, but they lost sight of the vehicle.READ MORE: Could Sacramento Become The Home Of Some Of The World's Most Iconic Music Festivals?
A Sheriff’s deputy found the car and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, and the crash started back up.READ MORE: San Francisco Police Arrest Man With $200K In Stolen Goods
The car crashed in the area of Norwood Avenue and Main Avenue.MORE NEWS: Modesto Collision Involving A Tractor And Car Ends With 1 Person Dead, 1 Badly Injured