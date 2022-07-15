WEATHER TEAM:Meet CBS13 Chief Meterologist Nic Merianos
By Christopher Baker
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A car chase that involved the Sacramento Police Department ended with the juvenile driver dying in a crash.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began with Sacramento police, but they lost sight of the vehicle.

A Sheriff’s deputy found the car and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, and the crash started back up.

The car crashed in the area of Norwood Avenue and Main Avenue.

