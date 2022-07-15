SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California State Fair and Food Festival is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The 2022 season comes amid a year of record high inflation at 9.1% over the last 12 months. According to the Labor Department this week, a 40-year record hit June.

The increase in prices is the fastest documented since November 1981, above what was projected by economists, and broad-based to include rent, new and used vehicles, car insurance, and medical care — all on the list of things that rose last month.

With the increased cost of living, the state fair experience has generally remained the same for those who attended on opening day Friday. Yes, there’s the expectation that things may be “a little bit more expensive,” said a guest, but generally, most prepared to spend for the experience.

“I think it’s definitely more than in other years, but I definitely think it’s expected,” said Diana Vasquez, visiting from Gilroy for the fair, “It’s a whole day of an experience.

Others, like Craig Kramer, said it’s been a 25-year tradition for his family to attend the state fair. He said his family has season passes and will attend at least seven or eight times this year, especially the horse races.

“It’s our routine; we like coming here,” said Kramer.

Inflation has touched many aspects of life: gas prices, grocery store trips, and travel — to name a few. Sanjay Varshney, a Professor of Finance at Sacramento State, told CBS13 to consider: “the cost of increased inputs, the cost of higher labor, the cost of higher capitol, most of this gets passed on to the consumer.”

Varshney explained that households are forced to choose and prioritize essentials over other items with higher prices. For example, he said, families may opt to put their money towards increased rent or necessities for food and skip extracurricular activities.

Deals: State Fair and Food Festival Passes

A Food Festival Pass is $28 and includes four Food Festival Pass tickets that may be redeemed at any vendors who participate for items that are entered in the Food Festival and Competition. According to the fair’s website, one ticket is equal to one Food Festival item, which is valued at $10.