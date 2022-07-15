WEATHER TEAM:Meet CBS13 Chief Meterologist Nic Merianos
CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:CAL FIRE, firefighters, Sacramento Metro Fire, Vegetation Fire

RANCHO MURIETA (CBS13) — The Grant Fire has burned 74 acres and is 85% contained.

July 14 Updates:

READ MORE: Could Sacramento Become The Home Of Some Of The World's Most Iconic Music Festivals?

Forward progress for the Grant Fire in Rancho Murieta was stopped and is 35% contained after burning 50 acres.

READ MORE: San Francisco Police Arrest Man With $200K In Stolen Goods

According to Cal Fire, at around 6:10 p.m., full ground and air resources responded to a vegetation fire in the area of Boys Ranch Road and Scott Road.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

MORE NEWS: Modesto Collision Involving A Tractor And Car Ends With 1 Person Dead, 1 Badly Injured

Sacramento Metro Fire was on the scene and captured video of the growing fire.