CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – A suspect has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a Cameron Park apartment Friday morning.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, around 3 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex along La Crescenta Drive to investigate a disturbance. An argument and a suspicious shot were reportedly heard.READ MORE: Electra Fire 99% Contained, But Return Of Hot Weather Will Mean More Smoke
Deputies evacuated the apartment complex and then tried to contact the suspect. A firearm was also recovered outside the suspect’s apartment.READ MORE: CHP: 2 People Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash North Of Woodland
The suspect instead barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to surrender, deputies say. He also allegedly made threats to law enforcement.
A SWAT team responded to the scene and were eventually able to establish a line of communication with the suspect.MORE NEWS: Woman Arrested On Felony Charges After 20 Sick Cats Rescued From Filthy Stockton Trailer
The suspect, whose name has not been released at this point, was eventually taken into custody just before 11:30 a.m.