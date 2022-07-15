TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Hughson man has died after a crash off Highway 99 in Turlock on Friday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, a little before 6:30 a.m., an SUV heading southbound drifted from the number 3 to the number 2 lane near Fulkerth Road. The driver then turned sharply to the right, causing the SUV to crash off the freeway.READ MORE: CHP: 2 People Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash North Of Woodland
The SUV ended up rolling several times – with the driver, who officers say wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, getting ejected in the process.READ MORE: Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Grows To $480M, 10th Largest In Its History
Officers say the driver, a 54-year-old man from Hughson, was pronounced dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Modesto; No Officers Injured
The name of the man has not been released.