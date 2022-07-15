MODESTO (CBS13) — A Stanislaus County resident is demanding answers after she and hundreds of others received an official tax letter in the mail stamped with “Lets Go Brandon.”

“I was surprised. I was surprised that somebody was able to access 800 pieces of mail and stamp this on, and no one stopped them,” Vicky Boese told CBS13’s Marlee Ginter.

Boese got a glimpse of the stamp from a friend with the words “Let’s Go Brandon,” which became an internet meme used to insult President Biden after a reporter at a 2021 racing event mistakenly thought a crowd was chanting “Lets Go Brandon,” in reference to Brandon Brown, the winner she was interviewing, but they were chanting “F**k Joe Biden.”

“This is taxpayer’s money, and they’re using this derogatory stamp to show what somebody thinks about it, and we’re paying for it. It’s just not right,” Boese continued.

County officials say the slogan ended up on roughly 544 pieces of mail. But how does a political slogan end up on official county business envelopes?

Marlee Ginter spoke with the Stanislaus County Assessor for answers.

“Our office is completely nonpartisan,” said County Assessor Don Gaekle. But, he continued, “We didn’t have anything to do with it.”

Gaekle says there was no political agenda behind the message. He says ABS Direct, a contractor, printed the envelopes in error and has since apologized. Gaekle says the county not only doesn’t condone such messages, but he says they don’t belong on official government business.

“We’re a nonpartisan government office doing the taxpayer’s business, and we apologize that this mistake offended taxpayers, and we want to make sure that it never happens again,” said Gaekle.

Boese says an apology isn’t enough.

“How could this be a printing error? It’s stamped on every envelope on the back,” said Boese. “Somebody needs to realize this was illegal, and it’s just not good.”