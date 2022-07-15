Carjacking Suspect Surrenders With No Pants OnA carjacking suspect with no pants on was arrested by police after trying to ram them.

22 minutes ago

Juvenile Dies In Crash After Chase In North SacramentoA car chase that involved the Sacramento Police Department ended in a crash. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the chase began with Sacramento police, but they lost sight of the vehicle. A Sheriff's deputy found the car and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, and the crash started back up. The car crashed in the area of Norwood Avenue and Main Avenue.

27 minutes ago

Juvenile Driver Chased By Sacramento Police And A Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Dies In CrashA car chase that involved the Sacramento Police Department ended in a crash. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the chase began with Sacramento police, but they lost sight of the vehicle. A Sheriff's deputy found the car and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, and the crash started back up. The car crashed in the area of Norwood Avenue and Main Avenue.

51 minutes ago

"Lets Go Brandon" Stamped Onto Tax Letters And Sent To 100s Of Stanislaus County Residents"Lets Go Brandon", a phrase used to insult President Biden, was stamped onto official tax letters and sent out to hundreds of taxpayers.

53 minutes ago

Rio Americano High School Student Pistol Whipped And Robbed Near Jesuit High SchoolPolice are searching for robbers who pistol whipped and robbed a 17-year-old football player riding a scooter.

59 minutes ago