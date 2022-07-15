CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Police are searching for armed robbers who robbed a Rio Americano High School student on his way to football practice.
The 17-year-old was riding a scooter on Jacob Lane at 5:30 a.m. near Jesuit High School when a car pulled up next to him.
A man asked the boy if he knew where the nearest McDonald’s could be located.
The man then jumped out of the car and pointed a gun at the boy.
Deputies say he was pistol-whipped and his scooter was stolen.
The victim suffered minor injuries.