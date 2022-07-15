ANDERSON (AP/CBS13) – Containment of a small but destructive Northern California wildfire increased Friday.
The Peter Fire in Shasta County south of Redding remained at 304 acres (123 hectares) but containment jumped to 34% overnight, up from 25%.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire erupted shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday and destroyed 12 structures before its forward progress was stopped.
The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported that at least three of the structures were homes.
In the Sierra Nevada, a wildfire that began July 7 in Yosemite National Park continued to move eastward along the south fork of the Merced River into the Sierra National Forest.
The 7.3-square-mile (18.9-square-kilometer) Washburn Fire was 27% contained Friday.MORE NEWS: Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Modesto; No Officers Injured
