SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are attempting to make contact with a person they say shot a man in the 4500 block of 10th Avenue in Sacramento Saturday morning.
Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the area regarding a shooting.
They say a man suffered a non life-threatening injury and self-transported to an area hospital.
Officers are currently attempting to make contact with the suspect a residence in the area, according to a police spokesperson.
Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.