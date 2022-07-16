SACRAMENTO (CBS) — Saturday was the second day of the California State Fair and Food Festival, it also was the hottest day of the year.

Saturday’s 106-degree temperature didn’t stop people from enjoying the festivities at the fair that was postponed for two years because of COVID-19.

The Cal Expo fairgrounds are equipped with shade, misting stations, and air-conditioned indoor exhibits.

These options, alongside handheld fans and frozen ‘wine slushies’, were the go-to answer for the heat.

Hottest day of the summer so far in Downtown Sacramento with a temperature of 106 degrees. #cawx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 16, 2022

“I put on SPF 100 sunblock, which is why I’m so shiny. I was in the parking lot just spraying it on,” said Stacy Hanson, a visitor at the fair.

Some, like Jewel Phelps, said the California State Fair has been a summertime tradition since “middle school”; without it for two years, “a little heat” was not enough to stop her from bringing the tradition back.

“Stay in the buildings, get your wine slushie, refillable, is always recommended, try to bring ice water, stay out the sun as much as possible,” said Phelps.

The average temperature this time of year, according to Craig Shoemaker, a meteorologist at National Weather Service Sacramento, is 95 degrees, which meant Saturday was 10 degrees above the average.

Shoemaker said that this time of year, the Sacramento region goes through a series of hot stretches and then stretches of cooler weather. The hot stretches help the delta breeze develop. Ultimately, the summertime pattern of the Sacramento region fluctuates between hot and cooler weather.

“This is quite typical; we go through these stretches where we have 3 or 4 days that are cooler than normal, that coincides where when we get a delta breeze in,” said Shoemaker.

He went on to say that it would become unusual if there were long stretches, more than six days in a row, where temperatures are higher than 100 degrees.