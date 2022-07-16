SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A car chase that involved both the Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department ended with the 16-year-old driver dying in a crash Friday night.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began just after 8:45 p.m. with Sacramento police, but they ended the pursuit.READ MORE: 1 Injured In Saturday Morning Shooting In Sacramento
A Sheriff’s deputy found the car and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, and the crash started again.READ MORE: Black San Francisco Leader Blasts 'Homeless Situation'
The car crashed in the area of Norwood Avenue and Main Avenue. One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second juvenile was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed as a 16-year-old male from Sacramento.MORE NEWS: Grant Fire In Rancho Murieta 85% Contained, 74 Acres Burned