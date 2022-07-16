WEATHER TEAM:Meet CBS13 Chief Meterologist Nic Merianos
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Fair Oaks, Fire Department, House Fire, Sac Metro Fire Department

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — An attic fire at a home in Fair Oaks left one person injured.

Sacramento Metro Fire arrived on the scene and quickly knocked down the fire.

Fire crews are current;y working to find and extinguish hot spots.

There was one reported burn patient that received medical assistance at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

