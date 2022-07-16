FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — An attic fire at a home in Fair Oaks left one person injured.
Sacramento Metro Fire arrived on the scene and quickly knocked down the fire.
Fire crews are current;y working to find and extinguish hot spots.
There was one reported burn patient that received medical assistance at the scene.
No other injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.
