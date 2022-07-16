RANCHO MURIETA (CBS13) — The Grant Fire burning in Sacramento County is expected to be fully contained Saturday. It has burned 74 acres and is 85% contained.
According to Cal Fire, at around 6:10 p.m., full ground and air resources responded to a vegetation fire in the area of Boys Ranch Road and Scott Road.
GRANT FIRE UPDATE:
7:00 pm
Firefighters have made great progress. The forward progress has been stopped at approximately 50 acres. The fire is 35% contained.
— CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) July 15, 2022
Sacramento Metro Fire was on the scene and captured video of the growing fire.
Metro Fire is onscene of a vegetation fire off Scott Rd @ Boys Ranch Rd assisted by @CALFIREAEU and @FolsomFire.
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 15, 2022