ANDERSON (AP/CBS13) – Containment of a small but destructive Northern California wildfire continued to increase Saturday.
The Peter Fire in Shasta County south of Redding remained at 304 acres, but containment jumped to 65% overnight, up from 34%.
All evacuations and road closures were lifted as at 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire erupted shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday and destroyed 12 structures before its forward progress was stopped.
The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported that at least three of the structures were homes.
