SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Active 20-30 Club of Sacramento #1 is celebrating 100 years of service to the children of Sacramento by hosting the National and International Conventions.

The club is bringing in more than 150 members from all over the U.S. and eight different countries, including Central and South America.

“We’re giving back to the community, and by doing that, we gain our leadership experience. And by giving, we get so much back,” said Joline Pudoff of Greater Sacramento 1032.

With the 20-30 Club of Sacramento hosting the Conventions this year, it’s now surrounded by hundreds of people loading up piles of backpacks for foster kids in Sacramento.

“I was one of those kids. I was handed a trash bag. And little did I know that 13 years ago, when I adopted my kids, all of my kids arrived carrying a trash bag, and I said, ‘no more,'” said Rob Scheer.

Scheer started the international nonprofit Comfort Cases, one of the multiple organizations helping the 20-30 stuff 300 backpacks with toiletries, activity books, and even a stuffed animal for extra comfort.

“You must understand that these kids walk into a house of strangers, of strangers. When you walk into a hotel, you get a clean bar of soap every day. Children deserve to have that,” said Scheer.

“It’s a little way to give back. We have a long way to go. We’re starting with 300, but we’ve packed over a thousand over the last several years, and we’re just beginning right now,” said Ryan Drury, former President of the 20-30 Club.

“What I think they get more than anything is that when they open that backpack, they feel the love of their community, and that’s what we all want. We want to be loved,” said Scheer.

On any given day, there are more than 430,000 children in foster care in the United States. Scheer says an estimated 30,000 will age out of the system this year, and 70% of them will end up homeless as he did. There are ways you can provide help on the 20-30 website.