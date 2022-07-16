YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13/AP) — Yosemite National Park officials say visitors will be prohibited from having campfires in some areas of the park starting Saturday to reduce the threat of sparking new wildfires as firefighters have been battling a blaze near the community of Wawona.
The National Park Service said in a statement Friday that visitors won't be allowed to start campfires, cooking fires, and/or charcoal fires unless they are in campgrounds accessible by car or in picnic areas in developed portions of the park. Smoking is also prohibited in some areas below 8,000 feet.
Meanwhile, residents who live in Wawona will be allowed to return at 8 a.m. Sunday. A photo ID and proof of residency will be required.
The human-caused Washburn Fire broke out last week and was 37% contained Saturday. It has burned more than 4,800 acres, according to a report published Saturday morning.
