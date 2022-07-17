(CNN) — Three people are dead and two others hospitalized after a shooter opened fire in the food court of a Greenwood, Indiana, shopping mall Sunday evening, police say.
Around 6:00 p.m. local time, multiple people called 911 to report an active shooter at the Greenwood Park Mall, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison told reporters.
Investigators believe the unidentified gunman, an adult man, was shot and killed by a "good Samaritan," Ison said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
