SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several cooling centers around the Sacramento area will open up this weekend as a heatwave hits the city.
Triple digits are expected to be recorded throughout the Sacramento Valley from July 18 through July 21.
Temperatures are projected to reach as high as 101 degrees in Sacramento before dropping to 96 degrees on July 23.
Cooling Center Locations:
- DHA Annex: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
- DHA Customer Service Center: 5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660
- DHA Customer Service Center: 2450 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822
Cooling Center Hours of Operation:
On July 18, offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours for weather respite from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.