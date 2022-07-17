SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A proposed homeless shelter next to the Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento has a former Congress member threatening unincorporation.

“That is a reckless, reckless policy,” said the former Congress member Doug Ose as he spoke about Sacramento Mayor Darrell Stenberg’s possible next step in combating the homeless crisis.

Ose continued, “There are numerous places where this homeless encampment could go. Or conversely, we could move the Children’s Receiving Home. But putting the two of them next door to each other is a reckless policy.”

Mayor Steinberg is asking city council to turn the now empty Science and Space Center Museum into a 24-hour homeless shelter.

Ose lives near the site of the proposed homeless shelter on the county’s side and says he is considering filing paperwork to incorporate the area from the city.

“There’s a number of us that think that’s the heart of the problem. Is that the land needs to be put back in the hands of the county,” the former Congress member said.

Last month, Mayor Steinberg said that due to the numbers and the homeless issue, there is no excuse to allow a city-owned asset not to be used to combat homelessness.

The city would have veto power over any attempt to unincorporate. The proposal will go in front of council members later this month.