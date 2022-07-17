MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS) — Mountain View police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a Stockton man for shooting an officer.
On July 16, a Mountain View police officer performed a DUI traffic stop for a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Jeffrey Choy.READ MORE: 3 People Killed In A Shooting At An Indiana Shopping Mall
Shortly after being pulled over, Choy shot the officer.
Choy then drove off, only traveling a short distance before he crashed the car and ran away. Police searched the area but did not find Choy.READ MORE: Mandatory Evacuations Lifted In Placer County Grass Fire, Forward Progress Stopped At 34 Acres
Over the next 24 hours, police worked around the clock to find Choy, who they identified early as a suspect.
Investigators discovered that he escaped Mountain View and later found him in Union City.
After a short foot pursuit, Mountain View detectives and U.S. Marshalls arrested Choy in Fremont.MORE NEWS: It's Official, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Married
He was taken back to Santa Clara County and booked on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.