SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Health officials reported Monday seven new cases of monkeypox in Sacramento County, bringing the county’s total to 21 cases. It’s yet unclear how the seven newest patients contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, California is the state with the most cases of monkeypox in the country. As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were around 250 probable and confirmed cases in the state.

Sacramento County has received some 1,000 vaccines to help curb the spread of the virus, but officials say they are requesting more as demand is high.

While the chance of contracting monkeypox is low for the general public, most cases have been found in men, particularly those who have sex with other men or those who have multiple partners.

Earlier this month, the Sacramento County health office announced that it expanded monkeypox vaccine availability to include men who have sex with men and transgender people. More than 200 people have already gotten the first shot of the two-dose vaccine.

Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease but spreads through skin-to-skin contact. This could be contact with a rash, scabs or body fluids.

Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle ache, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. Typically, a rash develops after the fever fades, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

The illness generally lasts about two to four weeks. The incubation period can last from one week to three weeks.

The first case of monkeypox in California was reported in Sacramento County in May.