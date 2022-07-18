Rehabilitating Local Wildlife Affected By Hot WeatherRachel Wulff was in South Sacramento at home where raccoons are being rehabilitated. She's showing what's being done to keep the raccoons cool.

1 hour ago

8 Beehives Relocated From Property In HeraldA home in Herald had an unwanted guest -- about a million of them, actually, Eight beehives were discovered hidden in the walls of a property just as it was about to go up for sale. Molly Riehl met up with some professional beekeepers and they took on a massive hive rescue.

1 hour ago

Opening Statements In Trial Of Paul And Ruben Flores To Begin In Monterey CountyThe two will have separate juries, chosen last week from more than 1,500 prospective jurors, screened before selection. The trial is expected to last about four months and separate juries will weight the evidence against each defendant throughout.

4 hours ago

Search Effort Called Off For Boy, 14, Last Seen 200 Yards Offshore At Lake CamancheA search was on at Lake Camanche over the weekend for a missing teenager who was last seen in the water Sunday evening.

5 hours ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 7/18/22The latest headlines.

5 hours ago