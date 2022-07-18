LAKE CAMANCHE (CBS13) – A search was on at Lake Camanche over the weekend for a missing teenager who was last seen in the water Sunday evening.
Calaveras Consolidated Fire says they, along with the sheriff dive team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, were out on the water around 7 p.m. looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.
The boy was last seen about 200 yards offshore, authorities say.
Crews called off their search a little after 9 p.m.
Calaveras Consolidated Fire says body recovery efforts will begin Monday morning. Dive teams from the Amador County Sheriff's Office will be out on the water.
No other information about the boy has been released.