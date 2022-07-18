OAKLAND (CBS13) — Roseville and Davis natives were drafted in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Daniel Susac, former Jesuit High School baseball star, was drafted 19th overall and held a watch party as friends and family nervously listened for when his name would be called.
Sucack is a catcher like his older brother, Andrew, who played the same position for the San Francisco Giants for two seasons.
"That's my biggest role model, my brother. He's always been my biggest critic and my biggest supporter. He always tells me when I'm doing good or doing bad. He's still one of my best friends to this day."
Cooper Hjerpe, a Davis native and Woodland High School alumni, was drafted 22nd overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.