UPDATE (5:58 p.m.): Officials in Yuba County have placed the following zones under advisory alerts: E009, E093, E100, and E101.

Residents in these areas are not in immediate danger but are advised to pay attention to all updates.

UPDATE (5:53 p.m.): An evacuation center has been set up for those displaced by the evacuation warnings and orders connected to the Winding Fire. Currently, evacuation orders are in place for Yuba County zones E099 and E043. Meanwhile, an evacuation warning is in effect for zone E098.

The evacuation center is set up at Sycamore Ranch campground, located at 5390 State Highway 20 near Browns Valley.

Those with livestock are advised take them to the Sheriff’s Posse Arena at 5396 Marysville Road, also in Browns Valley.

UPDATE (5:40 p.m.): Yuba County zone E089 is under an evacuation warning, officials say. Residents in the area are advised to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Those with mobility issues and those with livestock are advised to consider moving to a safe location immediately.

OREGON HOUSE (CBS13) — Crews are working Monday evening to get control of a wildfire threatening structures in Yuba County, where evacuations are underway.

Cal Fire says crews are responding to the Winding fire near Oregon House, which is roughly 70 miles north of Sacramento.

The fire is burning near where Westwood Trail meets Winding Way. So far, the blaze covers 25 acres and is spreading fast in heavy brush.

Currently, the fire is not at all contained. PG&E cameras show a large plume of dark smoke rising over the area.

Officials say some homes southwest of Oregon House (in zones E099 and E043) are under evacuation orders.

An evacuation center for displaced residents has been set up at the Sycamore Ranch campground, located at 5390 State Highway 20 near Browns Valley. Those with livestock can take them to the Sheriff’s Posse Arena at 5396 Marysville Road, also in Browns Valley.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.