YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Winding Fire sparked Monday, burning through parts of Yuba County, forcing neighbors to evacuate to the nearby camping site of Sycamore Ranch.

“Taking care of people, greeting people, letting them enjoy their time here at Sycamore ranch,” said caretaker, Jan Chatwin, who’s hosting wildfire evacuees for the second time this season.

The first time he hosted evacuees was on July 8, when the Bay fire forced families to flee. Just 10 days later, the Winding Fire is burning in a nearby area of Yuba county.

“Everything they have is kind of on the line, and some of them haven’t been in that situation before, so it’s probably all new to them,” Chatwin said.

He says he’s learned how to help evacuees cope with the trauma of leaving home.

“I think it just comes to your mind, you tell them…everything is OK, everything is under control, you’re here, you’re alive, everything is alright,” he said.

Lisa Bates evacuated and says she was comforted by Chatwin’s hospitality.

“He did. I’m like, ‘I’m sorry I’m crying.’ He’s like, ‘We got you, we’ll take you, you’re fine,’ and he really did put us at ease,” she said.

Stevie Rudnitski and her three kids left quickly, hitching a ride with a friend after packing only the essentials.

“I got the kids out,” she said. “They’re the most important. Any smart mother knows you don’t want to head into something like this with no way to feed the kids.”

Rudnitski brought sandwiches for her children, who brought what meant the most to them, their toys.

As the Winding Fire burns, neighbors wait with high hopes they’ll be home soon.

“Our fire departments up here are really good,” Rudnitski said. “I’ve got good faith in them.”