SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Older low-income Californians are frustrated.
"We have to pay taxes on our vehicles and everything else, so we're still paying taxes," says Gary, a West Sacramento resident who is not eligible for the rebate.
As the new relief plan leaves non-tax-filing residents out of luck for stimulus relief again.
“I don’t think it’s fair because everybody should get the rebate, because we’ve paid taxes before,” Gary said.
Residents under 65 with no dependent making less than $19,000 per year don't have to file taxes in California. That applies to families with two dependents making less than $42,000 per year and joint filers 65 or older making less than $51,000.
Adults over 65 have the highest rate of poverty among all age groups in the state of California.
“If we don’t make enough now to file taxes, we should get the rebate no matter what,” Gary said.
CBS13 reached out to local assemblymembers as well as California Speaker Anthony Rendon for comment but the station has yet to receive responses.
The legislature opted for taxpayer status as a means of rebate eligibility as opposed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's initial plan of rebates per vehicle owner as a means of helping more vulnerable populations. But in the meantime one of those groups is missing out on aid again and hoping for one thing.
“Treat everybody equal,” said one West Sacramento resident who goes by the name Smitty. “Like they’re human beings.”