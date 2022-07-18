PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A helicopter lifted an injured hiker to safety Tuesday in the Auburn State Recreation Area.
Cal Fire officials say that the hiker was reported injured near Tamaroo Bar along the North Fork American River. Members of Cal Fire’s Technical Rescue Team and other crews stabilized the hiker who was then airlifted to a nearby ambulance, which drove the hiker to a local hospital for treatment.
No word was given on the hiker’s condition.
The Auburn State Recreation Area is roughly 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.