SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the NBA 2K23 Summer League MVP.
The league made the announcement Monday that the rookie, along with being MVP, had also been selected as an All-Summer League First Team selection. He finished with the highest scoring average by a top-10 pick at Summer League in Las Vegas since 2012.
In each game he played, Murray started, averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.9 minutes per game, according to the Kings. He also converted 50 percent of his field goal attempts while also shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. Murray also made three appearances during the 2022 California Classic Summer League, accruing averages of 19.7 points and 8.0 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game.
An Iowa native, Murray was selected fourth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He attended the University of Iowa.