SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was detained and questioned Monday after a fire at a homeless encampment spread to nearby vegetation on Sacramento’s north side.
The Sacramento Fire Department says the transient fire burned near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and East Levee Road, in the city’s Gardenland neighborhood. The blaze burned less than one-fourth of an acre before crews knocked down the flames.
No injuries were reported, but fire officials say a man was detained and questioned in connection to the fire.