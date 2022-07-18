SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspect was shot by an officer in Sacramento late Sunday night, police say.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the area of 16th and C streets around 10:30 p.m. looking for a man with a felony warrant.
That man was soon found at the scene. However, at some point during the situation, police say the suspect became uncompliant and an officer fired his weapon.
The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering, police say. The name of the suspect has not been released.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
Police say 16th Street between A and D streets is expected to be closed for a good part of the day as they investigate the scene.