MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS13) — Authorities have released body camera footage of the Stockton man accused of shooting a Bay Area police officer over the weekend.
The Mountain View Police Department says 33-year-old Jeffrey Choy shot an officer early Saturday morning who was trying to stop him for a DUI.
An image from body camera footage released from the department shows the moment that Choy allegedly fired at the officer.
The officer suffered an upper body wound and is expected to survive.
Choy fled the scene of the shooting, escaping officers after he crashed his car. Investigators later tracked him to Union City and officers arrested him in Fremont on Sunday after a brief chase.
Choy was booked into jail in Santa Clara County on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.